Left Menu

More work needed to enhance qualitative competition in education: Raj Guv

Describing NEP as important in this regard, he said provisions have been made in the new policy to focus on the vocational and entrepreneurship skills of the new generation right from the primary education level. Mishra said along with the fundamental rights, everyone should also remain committed to the fundamental duties as mentioned in the Constitution.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:30 IST
More work needed to enhance qualitative competition in education: Raj Guv
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said more work needs to be done to enhance qualitative competition in education.

In the National Education Policy (NEP), maximum emphasis has been laid on the quality of education, he said while addressing a program in the auditorium of Jawahar Kala Kendra.

He called upon educational institutions to stay connected with the culture and values of life by teaching the new generation about India's glorious past.

More work is needed to be done for competition regarding quality education, the governor said. The governor said there is a need to motivate the youth at all levels for self-reliance. Describing NEP as important in this regard, he said provisions have been made in the new policy to focus on the vocational and entrepreneurship skills of the new generation right from the primary education level. He also emphasised developing more skill development centres. Mishra said along with the fundamental rights, everyone should also remain committed to the fundamental duties as mentioned in the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022