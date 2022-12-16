Left Menu

Not only this area, but we want all of J-K to become alcohol-free, Mir added.Social activist Mushtaq Pahalgami said the decision to open the liquor shop has hurt the sentiments of people in Pahalgam which is a religiously significant place.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 18:30 IST
J-K: Protest held against opening of liquor shop in Pahalgam
Scores of people took out a protest in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district against the opening of a liquor shop in the tourist resort.

The protest was organised by the managing committee of the central Jamia Masjid, Pahalgam, and civil society groups. The protesters raised slogans against the opening of the liquor shop and demanded its closure. It is an unfortunate move as this place has religious and tourism significance and this has hurt the sentiments of the people, Rafi Mir, ex-MLA Pahalgam and chairman of the mosque's managing committee told reporters.

He said the people took out a demonstration to impress upon the authorities to revisit this decision and cancel the licence of the outlet. ''It has spread anxiety among the people. Not only this area, but we want all of J-K to become alcohol-free,'' Mir added.

Social activist Mushtaq Pahalgami said the decision to open the liquor shop has hurt the sentiments of people in Pahalgam which is a religiously significant place. ''This place is also a base camp of the annual Amarnath Yatra and has a religious significance. There are many states in the country where alcohol is prohibited, so why not in this area?'' he said.

''A large number of people from across the country come here for the yatra, every religion has prohibited it, so we want the liquor shop to be closed,'' Mushtaq said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

