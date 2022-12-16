G20 delegates visit Kanheri Caves in Mumbai

Left Menu

Members of a G20 delegation on Friday visited the Kanheri Caves in Mumbai for an excursion and were also treated to Indian classical music, the Culture Ministry said.India took over the presidency of the G20 on December 1 and over 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations.ASIGoI was honoured to welcome G20 delegates today at KanheriCaves in Mumbai.Chiseled out of a massive basaltic rock outcrop, the caves at Kanheri demonstrate Buddhist style in art architecture.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 21:22 IST
India took over the presidency of the G20 on December 1 and over 200 meetings will be held across 55 locations.

''@ASIGoI was honoured to welcome #G20 delegates today at #KanheriCaves in #Mumbai.Chiseled out of a massive basaltic rock outcrop, the caves at Kanheri demonstrate #Buddhist style in art & architecture. #G20Summit #G20India #G20Presidency,'' the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) tweeted.

The delegates, attending the development group meeting of G20 today, also visited the Kanheri Caves in Mumbai for excursion, the Culture Ministry said.

It said that on arrival, all the delegates were given a traditional welcome by Yuva Tourism Club students from Atharva College of Hotel Management and Catering Technology. During the lunch hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs at the Tulsi Log Huts, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the delegates were treated with live classical instrumental music organised by India Tourism Mumbai, the Culture Ministry said in a statement here.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

