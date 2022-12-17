Gunman enters police outpost, opens fire; constable injured

Left Menu

A man on Friday night entered a police outpost in Bareilly and opened fire, injuring a constable, officials said.The incident took place at the Nakatiya outpost, which falls under the Cantt police station, on National Highway 24, they said.The police officials said that the man, who is yet to identified, asked Constable Vishal Sharma sitting inside the outpost about a sub-inspector and then opened fire.Sharma was injured in the firing.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 17-12-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 00:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man on Friday night entered a police outpost in Bareilly and opened fire, injuring a constable, officials said.

The incident took place at the Nakatiya outpost, which falls under the Cantt police station, on National Highway 24, they said.

The police officials said that the man, who is yet to identified, asked Constable Vishal Sharma sitting inside the outpost about a sub-inspector and then opened fire.

Sharma was injured in the firing. He is being treated at a hospital and is stable, they said, adding that the man fled from spot after the incident. Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akhilesh Chaurasia said that footage captured by a CCTV camera outside the outpost shows two men on a motorcycle and one of them entering the outpost and firing.

The attacker seemed to be in an inebriated state, the officer said and added the perpetrators will be apprehended soon.

