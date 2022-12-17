Finland International School Pune hosts opening ceremony to celebrate their successful journey

Finland International School Pune (FIS) recently organized a one-of-a-kind opening ceremony to commemorate a successful start of their journey, and as a celebration of togetherness between India and Finland. The event commenced with an address by the Chief Guest, Finland's Madame Ambassador, Ms. Ritva Koukku Ronde, followed by joyful performances by the children. The Education Ambassador of Finland, Dr. Mika Tirronen, Director of Global Sales, and Partnerships at EduCluster Finland (Quality Partner) Mr. Mark Barratt, and Honorary Consul of Finland, Mumbai, Mr. Shreyas Kirtilal Doshi were also present at the event.

The highlight of the program was the performances by the students, which reflected their extensive talent and capabilities. The school advocates the Finnish education concept, which is internationally acknowledged for producing high-ranking student performance, while nurturing well-being for the whole learning community. The exclusive, boutique-style school focuses on interactive and application-based learning, and is owned and operated by Goenka Global Education, an enterprise that is committed to offering holistic and transformative education through innovative and experiential learning environments. In her speech at the event, the Chief Guest, Madame Ambassador said, ''It is the right time to have a Finnish school in India, since India too is transforming with their New Education Policy 2020. We have similar ideas of curiosity-based learning and promoting equality through education – it resonates with the Finnish way of learning. Finland is well known for certain attributes in our pedagogical thinking like our activities, curiosity-based learning, and student-oriented growth curriculum, making it one of the most future-ready education systems globally. This is a strong base for us to strengthen our cooperation, and we are happy to bring our style of unique ecosystem to India as well.'' The principal, Ms. Minna Repo said, ''Our dreams come true with hard work, creativity and determination. At Finland International School Pune, we believe that learning, similar to social dreaming, happens when people come together – when one's ideas takes another's even further. It is my wish, and dream, that this school continues to be a hub of innovation and skill development, so that the young generation can make their dreams come true.'' Mr. Shashank Goenka, Managing Director, Goenka Global Education said, ''Goenka Global Education has always strived to inculcate new thinking and thought processes, and by partnering with EduCluster Finland, we hope to do exactly that. The Finnish way of learning can help introduce educational reforms and bring about personalized learning for the growth and development of students in India. This event is our attempt at celebrating learning that is student-centric, and celebrates creativity and collaboration.'' Mark Barratt, Director of Global sales and partnerships at EduCluster states, ''EduCluster Finland is a pioneer in taking the Finnish education system overseas, and is synonymous with high-quality teaching and state-of-the-art facilities. We collectively train both local and Finnish teachers to make the process seamless, so that we can learn from one another. Our highly motivated teachers are dedicated and provide authentic Finnish-experiential learning beyond academics, that nurtures curiosity and empowers children to think independently.'' About FIS Finland International School (FIS) Pune follows the famous Finnish National Core Curriculum enriched by the Indian elements. According to the approach, academic skills alone are not enough in this rapidly changing globalised world, but in addition, the students are equipped with competencies to apply the knowledge whenever and wherever. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970269/FIS_Ceremony.jpg

