Javelin pierces student’s neck during sports meet in Odisha school

PTI | Balangir | Updated: 17-12-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 17:58 IST
A Class 9 student suffered critical injuries after a javelin pierced his neck during the annual sports meet of a government school in Odisha’s Balangir district on Saturday, officials said.

The student, identified as Sadananda Meher, is now out of danger.

The javelin, thrown by another student at Agalpur Boys’ Panchayat High School during a practice session, struck Meher from the right side of his neck and a portion of its head came out from his left side.

The boy, along with the javelin stuck below his chin, was rushed to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir, where it was safely brought out by doctors. However, Meher is now admitted to the ICU of the hospital.

“There was a sports meet in the school and this unfortunate incident happened. We are relieved that the child is out of danger,” Balangir Collector Chanchal Rana told PTI. The district collector has ordered officials to provide immediate assistance of Rs 30,000 to the family of the student.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also directed that the boy be provided with better treatment and the funds needed for it will be met from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Speaking about the accident, the child's uncle, Achyutananda Meher said, ''I rushed to the hospital after the school authorities informed me about it.'' The sports meet was suspended following the accident.

