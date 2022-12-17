Left Menu

After HC order, private schools in Delhi won’t deny admission to children under EWS category as per their will

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022
Private schools in the national capital will no longer be able to deny admission to children under the Economically Weaker Section category as per their will after a Delhi High Court order.

The High Court on Friday ruled that private schools will no longer be able to deny admissions to children under the EWS category selected through the draw of lots by the Directorate of Education, Delhi government officials said.

This order by the High Court will provide relief to thousands of poor families, as private schools will not be able to deny admission to their children, the officials said.

Over the last few years, the Directorate of Education received several complaints about private schools refusing to give admission to the children allotted to them, they said.

Private schools were arguing that they are not giving admission to EWS category children due to non-fulfillment of admissions in general seats, they added.

In this case, it was observed that many private schools were giving admission to one student of EWS category only after getting admission in three seats under the general category, due to which many children selected in the draw were eventually denied admission, the officials said.

After this issue was taken to the court, it deliberated on the arguments of both parties and reached a decision on Friday that private schools will no longer be able to deny admission to the children selected in the draw, they said.

Legal action will be taken against the schools refusing admission, the officials said.

