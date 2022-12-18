Over 3,100 services to be added for online delivery during good governance week

Over 3,100 new government services will be added for online delivery during the five-day good governance week that begins from Monday, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Sunday said.

A host of good governance activities have been planned during the nationwide campaign based on the theme 'Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore' (governance towards village).

As many as 3,120 new services identified by district collectors across the country will be added for online service delivery during the five-day 'Prashasan Gaon ki Ore' campaign to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh on Monday at Vigyan Bhawan here, the statement said.

The good governance week, or Sushasan Saptah, will witness the nation’s grievance redressal platforms functioning in unison -- grievances received on Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) will be redressed along with grievances received on state portals, it said.

This is the second time in ‘Amrit Kaal’ period that the government of India will be conducting a national campaign at tehsil-level to address public grievances and improving service delivery, the statement said.

Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign will create a national movement for good governance that will inspire future generations, it added.

During the preparatory phase of the good governance week 2022 held from December 10-18, 2022, district collectors have also identified 81,27,944 applications for service delivery to be disposed, along with 19,48,122 public grievances to be redressed in state grievance portals, the statement said.

Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), V Srinivas said 373 best good governance practices have been identified for discussion in district-level workshops on December 23.

He said 43 success stories in public grievances will also be shared during the good governance week-2022 (Sushasan Saptah) from December 19-25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also extended his greetings and best wishes for the success of the Sushasan Saptah across all districts and tehsils of India.

The nationwide campaign for redressal of public grievances and improving service delivery will be held in all districts, states and Union territories of India.

Over 700 district collectors will be participating in the campaign and officials will be visiting tehsils and panchayat samiti headquarters.

In the category of service delivery applications -- Madhya Pradesh districts have identified a target of 55,72,862 and Punjab districts have identified a target of 21,96,937, the statement said.

In the category of redressal of public grievances, Madhya Pradesh districts have identified a target of 16,67,295 grievances and Tamil Nadu districts have identified 1,38,621 grievances for redressal, it added.

''The second Sushasan Saptah will help in furthering good governance at every level in India,'' the statement said.

