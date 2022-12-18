Left Menu

Maha: 74 per cent voting recorded in polls to 7,135 gram panchayats

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 19:41 IST
Rrepresentative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seventy-four per cent voting was recorded in the polls to 7,135 gram panchayats in Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said here.

The voting took place between 7:30am and 5:30pm and the votes will be counted on December, a state election commission official said.

The gram panchayats comprise Thane (35), Palghar (62), Raigad (191), Ratnagiri (163), Sindhudurg (291), Nashik (188), Dhule ( 118), Jalgaon (122), Ahmednagar (195), Nandurbar (117), Pune (176), Solapur (169) and Satara (259).

It includes Sangli ( 416), Kolhapur ( 429), Aurangabad ( 208), Beed (671), Nanded (160), Osmanabad (165), Parbhani (119), Jalna (254), Latur (338), Hingoli (61), Amravati (252), Akola (265), Yavatmal (93) , Buldhana ( 261), Washim (280) , Nagpur (234), Wardha (111), Chandrapur (58) Bhandara (304), Gondia (345), Gadchiroli (25).

