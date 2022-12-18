Left Menu

Rajbhar says respect for women must for society's development, demands 50 pc reservation for them across fields

PTI | Mau | Updated: 18-12-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 20:02 IST
Society cannot develop unless women are given respect, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar said on Sunday, as he demanded 50 per cent reservation for women in every field including politics and education.

Addressing a women's rights rally organised by his party here, Rajbhar said as more women enter state assemblies and Parliament, they will make laws for safeguarding their rights.

''People should understand that women comprise 50 per cent of the population, so they should get 50 per cent share,'' the former Uttar Pradesh minister said.

''The Election Commission and the government should enact a law to reserve 50 per cent seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. If women reach Vidhan Sabhas and Parliament, they will make laws for their rights,'' he said.

Rajbhar also demanded that 50 per cent seats be reserved for girls in educational institutions and they should be provided free education.

''Society cannot develop unless women are respected. It has been said in Indian scriptures that deities reside where women are worshipped,'' he said.

The SBSP is committed to fighting for women's rights, he added.

Rajbhar also called for a ban on liquor in Uttar Pradesh, on the lines of Bihar and Gujarat, to check domestic violence and harassment of women.

He said the SBSP will hold more such rallies in different parts of the state -- in Ayodhya on December 27, in Basti on January 8 and in Gorakhpur on January 29 -- to unite women for their rights.

