Left Menu

Maha: Third-year college student elected as Sarpanch in Latur district

A 21-year-old college student was elected as Sarpanch of Shindagi-Khurd and Mangdari group Gram Panchayat in Ahmedpur tehsil of Latur district on Tuesday, officials said.Sangameshwar Sodgir, the winning candidate, is a third-year BA student. The Gram Vikas Panel led by Sodgir won and Sangameshwar Sodgir was elected as Sarpanch.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 20-12-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 23:27 IST
Maha: Third-year college student elected as Sarpanch in Latur district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old college student was elected as Sarpanch of Shindagi-Khurd and Mangdari group Gram Panchayat in Ahmedpur tehsil of Latur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Sangameshwar Sodgir, the winning candidate, is a third-year BA student. The contest was between Sriram Gram Vikas Panel led by Srihari Tulshiram Sodgir and Sriram Sangharsh Panel led by Madhavrao Devkate, both belonging to different BJP factions in the area. The Gram Vikas Panel led by Sodgir won and Sangameshwar Sodgir was elected as Sarpanch. Elsewhere, a 62-year-old woman was elected as Sarpanch of Kingaon village in Ahmedpur tehsil. Kingaon Parivartan Vikas Aghadi panel led by Vitthalrao Bodke won. Sumitrabai Eknathrao Vahule was the winning candidate for the Sarpanch post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022