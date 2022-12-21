U.S. in touch with allies over Taliban suspension of women from universities
The United states is in touch with allies over the decision by Afghanistan's Taliban-run higher education ministry on Tuesday to suspend access to universities for female students until further notice, the White House said.
"The United States condemns the Taliban's indefensible decision to prevent Afghan women from receiving a university-level education," National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
