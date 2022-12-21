Additional funding to make wage consistency for school bus drivers   

Left Menu

“For many students and families, assistance with transport to school is vital, and school bus drivers are essential to getting children to and from school safely,” Chris Hipkins said.

Additional funding will be available to make the wage rates of rural school bus drivers consistent with those who drive for comparable public transport services, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

"Around 100,000 students receive school transport assistance from the Ministry of Education, particularly in rural parts of the country.

"We're announcing this extra funding following the Government's October 2022 funding increase to the driver wages of council-run school bus services.

"The Ministry has waited until the October funding has begun to reach public transport drivers to ensure that any funding increase for school transport is aligned.

"While driver availability tends not to be such an issue for rural school buses, we want to ensure that remains the case by offering comparable rates in line with any major movements.

"With this additional $26 million funding over four years, the Ministry of Education can ensure there is consistency for all school bus drivers across New Zealand, and that driver wages for Ministry-funded services do not fall out of step with wage rates for comparable public transport services.

"Ministry officials and schools will work with their transport operators to pass on this additional funding to drivers from the start of the 2023 school year.

"Operators will be required to opt-in to receive this funding and must agree to pass on this, and any subsequent funding increases, to their drivers."

The Ministry offers school transport assistance to students where distance or a lack of suitable public transport presents a barrier to education. Ministry-funded school bus services operate almost exclusively in rural areas and are distinct from public transport services delivered by Public Transport Authorities, for example, regional councils and Auckland Transport.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

