4,798 persons with benchmark disabilities recruited in govt jobs from 2018 to 2021: Centre in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 15:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 15:54 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
As many as 4,798 persons with benchmark disabilities have been recruited through direct recruitment in the posts and services of the central government from 2018 to 2021, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Filling of vacancies for persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBDs) is a continuous process, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

With the enactment of 'The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016', 4 per cent of the total number of vacancies to be filled up by direct recruitment, in the cadre strength, in each group of posts -- Group A, B and C -- are reserved for such persons, he said.

One per cent each of such vacancies is marked for those belonging to ''blindness and low vision'', ''deaf and hard of hearing'', ''locomotor disability, including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy'' and ''autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness'' categories among others, according to the reply.

''From the year 2018 to 2021, 4,798 persons with benchmark disabilities have been recruited through direct recruitment in the posts and services of the central government as per data provided by various ministries/departments of the central government, including their attached and subordinate offices,'' the minister said.

Facility of scribes for written examination/computer-based examination are provided to PwBDs candidates having benchmark disabilities in the category of blindness, locomotor disability (both arms affected) and cerebral palsy if desired by the candidates and to the remaining candidates of PwBDs on production of certificate from the chief medical officer/civil surgeon/ medical superintendent of a government health care institution at the time of examination, he said. ''Compensatory time of twenty minutes per hour is also provided to such candidates. All such provisions are included in the notices of examination,'' Singh said.

