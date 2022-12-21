Left Menu

Adani Power on Wednesday said it has received a B score for climate change transparency from CDP Carbon Disclosure Project for 2022.This is higher than the global and Asia regional average of C, and same as the thermal power generation average of B, a company statement said.According to the statement, this score highlights Adani Power Ltds stewardship in setting competitive benchmarks and fulfilling commitment to reducing the impact of climate change.

According to the statement, this score highlights Adani Power Ltd's stewardship in setting competitive benchmarks and fulfilling commitment to reducing the impact of climate change. In the thermal power generation sector, 12 per cent companies fall in disclosure band, 16 per cent in awareness band, 48 per cent in management band and 24 per cent in leadership band. *** Schneider Electric signs MoU with NTTF * Schneider Electric on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTTF is to maximise the impact of training and skilling initiative among the youth of the country, the company said in a statement.

Under the agreement, NTTF will be an authorised training partner to run training operations, labs and Centre of Excellence established by Schneider Electric in the government and private-based skilling institutions in India.

