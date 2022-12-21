Gadkari to inaugurate commerce conference in Aurangabad on Thursday

Topics such as India's march towards USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 and employment generation will come up for discussion during a three-day conference beginning here in Maharashtra on Thursday, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate online the 73rd all-India conference of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA), they said.

The three-day conference will take place at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus in the city, Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said at a press conference.

The conference will be attended by nearly 1,500 delegates from different parts of the country, he said.

Topics like India's march towards USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, employment generation retrospect and prospect and digital India: challenges and opportunities, among others, will be discussed by the participants, Yeole said.

