Left Menu

Gadkari to inaugurate commerce conference in Aurangabad on Thursday

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 22-12-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:46 IST
Gadkari to inaugurate commerce conference in Aurangabad on Thursday
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Topics such as India's march towards USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 and employment generation will come up for discussion during a three-day conference beginning here in Maharashtra on Thursday, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate online the 73rd all-India conference of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA), they said.

The three-day conference will take place at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University campus in the city, Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said at a press conference.

The conference will be attended by nearly 1,500 delegates from different parts of the country, he said.

Topics like India's march towards USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, employment generation retrospect and prospect and digital India: challenges and opportunities, among others, will be discussed by the participants, Yeole said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022