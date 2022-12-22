Left Menu

Eligible bachelors take out march in Solapur to seek brides

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-12-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 09:33 IST
Eligible bachelors take out march in Solapur to seek brides
  • Country:
  • India

Flagging the issue of skewed male-female ratio, eligible bachelors took out a march seeking brides for themselves in Maharashtra's Solapur district.

The 'bridegroom morcha' was organised on Wednesday by an outfit, which later submitted a memorandum to the district collector's office seeking strict implementation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act to improve the male-female ratio in Maharashtra.

The memorandum also asked the state government to arrange brides for the eligible bachelors, who participated in the march.

Several bachelors, clad in wedding costumes, riding horses and accompanied by band music reached the collector's office and demanded brides for themselves.

''People may mock this morcha, but the grim reality is that youth of marriageable age are not getting brides just because the male-female ratio is skewed in the state,'' said Ramesh Baraskar, the founder of the Jyoti Kranti Parishad, which organised the event.

He claimed Maharashtra's sex ratio was 889 girls per 1,000 boys.

''This inequality exists because of female foeticide and the government is responsible for this disparity,'' Baraskar claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022