Apurva Chandra presents AVGC-XR taskforce report to I&B Minister

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra on Thursday presented the report of the Taskforce on Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector to Union Minister Anurag Thakur here.

The report is learnt to have made a strong pitch for depiction of Indian content reflecting the country's rich heritage in video games.

Chandra was the Chairman of the Taskforce on AVGC-XR that was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraraman in her budget speech. It was aimed at providing focused thrust for the growth of the sector.

India has the potential to capture five per cent of the global USD 40 billion market share by 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30 per cent, and create over 1,60,000 new jobs annually.

It was also tasked with establishing standards for AVGC education in India, actively collaborating with the industry and international AVGC institutes, and enhancing the global positioning of the Indian AVGC industry.

The officials said the AVGC sector in India has the potential to become the torchbearer of 'Create in India' and 'Brand India'.

The Centre also plans to set up a National Centre of Excellence for AVGC in collaboration with the private sector.

