Four injured in Shaan's programme

Four persons were injured in a stampede-like situation during a college fest in Hooghly as the police wielded the stick to control unruly spectators who had flocked to watch Bollywood singer Shaan, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night at Uttarpara Government School where the fest of Raja Pyari Mohan College was held, the police official said.

“We had closed the gates to stop the huge number of people trying to get into the ground. But, when the singer came we had to open them and many forced themselves in creating a stampede-like situation,'' he said.

The police personnel had to resort to lathicharge to bring the crowd under control, the official said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and two of them are still under treatment there.

None was arrested yet in connection with the incident, the police official added.

