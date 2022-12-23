Left Menu

Four injured in Shaan's programme

Four persons were injured in a stampede-like situation during a college fest in Hooghly as the police wielded the stick to control unruly spectators who had flocked to watch Bollywood singer Shaan, police said on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:54 IST
Four injured in Shaan's programme
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were injured in a stampede-like situation during a college fest in Hooghly as the police wielded the stick to control unruly spectators who had flocked to watch Bollywood singer Shaan, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night at Uttarpara Government School where the fest of Raja Pyari Mohan College was held, the police official said.

“We had closed the gates to stop the huge number of people trying to get into the ground. But, when the singer came we had to open them and many forced themselves in creating a stampede-like situation,'' he said.

The police personnel had to resort to lathicharge to bring the crowd under control, the official said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and two of them are still under treatment there.

None was arrested yet in connection with the incident, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
3
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
4
Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany; U.S. FDA approves Roche's COVID-19 antibody and more

Health News Roundup: First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022