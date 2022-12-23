Left Menu

Karnataka Governor TC Gehlot unveils men's hockey World Cup trophy at Raj Bhavan

23-12-2022
Karnataka Governor TC Gehlot unveils men's hockey World Cup trophy at Raj Bhavan
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday unveiled the men's Hockey World Cup-2023 when it arrived here from Bhubaneshwar-Raurkela. ''The Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy will travel across 13 states and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on December 25,'' a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.

The tourney will start on January 13 and will end on January 29 next year, the statement read.

Governor Gehlot welcomed the men's India hockey team and wished them success in the competition, according to the statement.

