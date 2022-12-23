Karnataka Governor TC Gehlot unveils men's hockey World Cup trophy at Raj Bhavan
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday unveiled the men's Hockey World Cup-2023 when it arrived here from Bhubaneshwar-Raurkela. ''The Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy will travel across 13 states and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on December 25,'' a Raj Bhavan communiqué said.
The tourney will start on January 13 and will end on January 29 next year, the statement read.
Governor Gehlot welcomed the men's India hockey team and wished them success in the competition, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajasthan bypoll: Cong takes clear lead, Gehlot terms it 'people's seal on his govt's good governance'
Promise of restoring old pension system major factor that helped Cong win Himachal Pradesh: Gehlot
Old pension Scheme key to Cong winning Himachal polls: Gehlot
G-20 presidency matter of pride for India: Ashok Gehlot
Gehlot attacks Modi govt for failing to double farmers' income