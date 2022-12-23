Left Menu

NCW team in Kota to look into sexual harassment case against professor

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-12-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 21:26 IST
NCW team in Kota to look into sexual harassment case against professor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A three-member National Commission for Women fact-finding team arrived here on Friday after a Rajasthan Technical University professor was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from students and failing them in exams when rebuffed.

A student, who allegedly acted as a mediator, was also arrested, and the two of them were on Thursday sent to a three-day police custody.

According to a police complaint lodged by the final-year students, the professor tried to mount pressure on them. A case against the professor was registered at the Dadabhari police station.

The NCW team, led by its advisory committee member Geeta Bhatt and comprising coordinator Praveen Singh and legal counselor Shalini Singh, met with Kota City Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat and took stock of the course of action in the case.

''The team will inquire into the matter, meet with the victim and others,'' Bhatt said while speaking to the media later.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh said.

Meanwhile, a student accused of assaulting the vice-chancellor of the university S K Singh during a demonstration was also produced in court on Friday, he added PTI COR IJT IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian surface

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance Mars rover deposits first sample on Martian sur...

 Global
2
Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Webb telescope fully resumes science operations after software glitch

Global
3
BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery a...

 India
4
Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

Mobile gaming is reaching a whole new level

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022