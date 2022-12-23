NCW team in Kota to look into sexual harassment case against professor

A three-member National Commission for Women fact-finding team arrived here on Friday after a Rajasthan Technical University professor was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from students and failing them in exams when rebuffed.

A student, who allegedly acted as a mediator, was also arrested, and the two of them were on Thursday sent to a three-day police custody.

According to a police complaint lodged by the final-year students, the professor tried to mount pressure on them. A case against the professor was registered at the Dadabhari police station.

The NCW team, led by its advisory committee member Geeta Bhatt and comprising coordinator Praveen Singh and legal counselor Shalini Singh, met with Kota City Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat and took stock of the course of action in the case.

''The team will inquire into the matter, meet with the victim and others,'' Bhatt said while speaking to the media later.

A special investigation team has been formed to probe the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh said.

Meanwhile, a student accused of assaulting the vice-chancellor of the university S K Singh during a demonstration was also produced in court on Friday, he added PTI COR IJT IJT

