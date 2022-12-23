Left Menu

Raise retirement age of teaching staff of Lucknow University to 65: HC to UP govt

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 23:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to raise the retirement age of teaching staff of Lucknow University to 65 years from 62.

Justice O P Shukla of the Lucknow bench of the high court granted three months to the government to make necessary changes in rules to implement the decision.

The order was passed on a petition moved by Prem Chandra Mishra and others.

It was submitted on behalf of the petitioners that the central government had already decided that the retirement age of teaching staff of higher and technical educational institutions funded by the Centre should be extended to 65 years.

Thereafter, the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed the universities in 2010 to implement the Centre's decision.

The petitioners said the UGC regulations also apply to Lucknow University, but it was not implementing the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

