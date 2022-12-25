Left Menu

Set up medical varsity in Pondy, CM tells Union Minister of State

At a meeting during the Central Ministers visit to the Union Territory, Rangasamy submitted a memorandum urging the Centre to set up the varsity. The release said the Chief Minister in the memorandum sought early sanction of the university and also set up a radiotherapy centre, a de-addiction centre, a 200-bed hospital for infectious diseases and a pharmaceutical park here.

N Rangasamy Image Credit: Wikipedia
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday urged Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar to establish a medical university here. At a meeting during the Central Minister's visit to the Union Territory, Rangasamy submitted a memorandum urging the Centre to set up the varsity. Earlier, the Union Minister addressed a meeting of officials of Health Department of Puducherry and the Centrally administered JIPMER here. She reviewed the implementation of various health-related schemes, said an official release. PWD Minister of Puducherry K Lakshminarayanan, Director of JIPMER Rakesh Agarwal, Director of Health of Puducherry administration G Sriramulu were among those who attended the meeting. The release said the Chief Minister in the memorandum sought early sanction of the university and also set up a radiotherapy centre, a de-addiction centre, a 200-bed hospital for infectious diseases and a pharmaceutical park here. The Chief Minister thanked the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry for sustained help to Puducherry in implementing several health programmes of the Centre. He said the Territorial administration has been successfully implementing the national schemes and meeting the target for Puducherry.

