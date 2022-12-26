Left Menu

Kirloskar Systems appoints Manasi Tata on board of JV companies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:22 IST
Kirloskar Systems appoints Manasi Tata on board of JV companies
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Kirloskar Systems on Monday said it has appointed Manasi Tata, daughter of late Vikram Kirloskar, as Director on the board of the company's joint-venture firms with immediate effect.

These joint ventures include Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Pvt Ltd (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt Ltd (TMHIN), and Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt Ltd (DNKI), the company said in a statement.

Her appointment as Director, comes after the untimely passing of her father, late Vikram S Kirloskar, former Chairman & Managing Director, KSPL. His wife, Geetanjali Kirloskar, has already taken charge as the new Chairman & Managing Director at KSPL, it added.

A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Tata is a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, trained in Toyota manufacturing processes and the Japanese work culture.

She runs an NGO 'Caring with Colour' and works with government schools in three districts of Karnataka.

Vikram Kirloskar passed away last month due to a heart attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022