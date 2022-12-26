Left Menu

Lok Sabha speaker inaugurates blanket bank at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:41 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a ''Blanket Bank'' at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here on Monday.

On the occasion, Birla distributed blankets among the needy and poor.

''As the temperature in Delhi dips, it is our responsibility to see that the poor and the needy get proper care and these blankets will give them comfort in the midst of winter,'' he said.

Birla also said everyone should make efforts for the progress and welfare of the society at their own level.

He said tree plantation, cleanliness, drug eradication and adult education drives must be undertaken with the spirit of cooperation, consent and collectivity at the local level.

The blanket bank was started by ''Aao Saath Chalen'', an organisation that provides free blankets to the poor. Vishnu Mittal, the national convenor of the organisation, was present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

