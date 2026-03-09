Left Menu

Delhi Unveils 'Malba Portal' to Revolutionize C-D Waste Management

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched the 'Malba portal' to streamline the collection and recycling of construction and demolition waste. This initiative aims to reduce illegal dumping, enhance pollution control, and prepare for new waste management regulations in 2025, promoting a cleaner Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh inaugurated a new portal designed to streamline the collection and disposal of construction and demolition (C-D) waste in Delhi, addressing illegal dumping that exacerbates pollution. Named the 'Malba portal,' it offers citizens, contractors, and government bodies the ability to request waste pickup via an online platform or QR code.

This initiative by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi aims to ensure efficient and scientific handling of C-D waste as the city gears up for the C-D Waste Management Rules, 2025, set to take effect from April 1. Mayor Singh emphasized the portal's role in promoting a cleaner, greener city and its contribution to pollution control.

Sanjeev Khirwar, commissioner of the civic body, highlighted that the digital platform would enhance accountability and efficiency in waste management, reducing dust pollution from untimely dumping. It also supports regulatory compliance, including traceability and recycling targets, as well as promoting the conversion of construction debris into reusable materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

