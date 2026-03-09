Delhi Unveils 'Malba Portal' to Revolutionize C-D Waste Management

On Monday, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh inaugurated a new portal designed to streamline the collection and disposal of construction and demolition (C-D) waste in Delhi, addressing illegal dumping that exacerbates pollution. Named the 'Malba portal,' it offers citizens, contractors, and government bodies the ability to request waste pickup via an online platform or QR code.

This initiative by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi aims to ensure efficient and scientific handling of C-D waste as the city gears up for the C-D Waste Management Rules, 2025, set to take effect from April 1. Mayor Singh emphasized the portal's role in promoting a cleaner, greener city and its contribution to pollution control.

Sanjeev Khirwar, commissioner of the civic body, highlighted that the digital platform would enhance accountability and efficiency in waste management, reducing dust pollution from untimely dumping. It also supports regulatory compliance, including traceability and recycling targets, as well as promoting the conversion of construction debris into reusable materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)