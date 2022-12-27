Quality of domestic coal increased considerably: Government

The government on Tuesday said the quality of domestic coal has increased considerably as the grade conformity of fossil fuel has improved to 69 per cent in the current fiscal.

The government and the coal companies, including Coal India, have taken several steps to achieve the objective of supplying quality coal to all consumers.

In a statement, the coal ministry said, ''The grade conformity (of coal) has jumped to 69 per cent in 2022-23 (till November 2022) as against 51 per cent in 2017-18.'' These companies have taken steps like periodic re-gradation of coal mines, introduction of improved mining technology and installation of auto analyzers, among others to improve the quality of Indian coal.

An app called ''UTTAM'' -- Unlocking Transparency by Third Party Assessment of Mined Coal -- was also introduced in 2018 for coal quality monitoring. It has been helping consumers to view the third-party validation of coal supply. Many consumers are taking advantage of this app in planning their coal usage, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)