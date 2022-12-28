Left Menu

UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women

The Security Council reiterated its deep concern of the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, it said in a press statement.U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker pointed to terrible consequences of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-12-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 03:00 IST
UN calls on Taliban to drop restrictions on women
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday decried increasing restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, urging the country's Taliban rulers to reverse them immediately. The Security Council ''reiterated its deep concern of the suspension of schools beyond the sixth grade, and its call for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan,'' it said in a press statement.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker pointed to ''terrible consequences'' of a decision to bar women from working for non-governmental organizations.

Last week, Taliban authorities stopped university education for women, sparking international outrage and demonstrations in Afghan cities. On Saturday, they announced the exclusion of women from NGO work, a move that already has prompted four major international aid agencies to suspend operations in Afghanistan.

''No country can develop — indeed survive — socially and economically with half its population excluded,'' U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement issued in Geneva. ''These unfathomable restrictions placed on women and girls will not only increase the suffering of all Afghans but, I fear, pose a risk beyond Afghanistan's borders.'' ''This latest decree by the de facto authorities will have terrible consequences for women and for all Afghan people,'' Türk said, adding that banning women from working for NGOs will deprive them and their families of incomes and of the right to ''contribute positively'' to the country's development.

''The ban will significantly impair, if not destroy, the capacity of these NGOs to deliver the essential services on which so many vulnerable Afghans depend,'' he said.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities when they took power last year, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

''Women and girls cannot be denied their inherent rights,'' Türk said. ''Attempts by the de facto authorities to relegate them to silence and invisibility will not succeed — it will merely harm all Afghans, compound their suffering, and impede the country's development.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
2
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
3
Another year, another set of medals; Mirabai continues to rule Indian weightlifting

Another year, another set of medals; Mirabai continues to rule Indian weight...

 India
4
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022