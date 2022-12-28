MP: Chouhan announces transfer of Niwari collector from stage during program
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered transfer of the district collector of Niwari while speaking at a public program.He had received several complaints against the official, Singh said, speaking at a function during the Gadhkundar Mahotsav in Niwari district.The collector of Niwari district Tarun Bhatnagar has not discharged his duties properly and I have received many complaints about him, so I remove transfer the collector with immediate effect, Chouhan said from the stage.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered transfer of the district collector of Niwari while speaking at a public program.
He had received several complaints against the official, Singh said, speaking at a function during the Gadhkundar Mahotsav in Niwari district.
“The collector of Niwari district (Tarun Bhatnagar) has not discharged his duties properly and I have received many complaints about him, so I remove (transfer) the collector with immediate effect,” Chouhan said from the stage. He also ordered the transfer of Niwari tehsildar Sandeep Sharma, saying that several complaints were also received against him. The chief minister, on the other hand, praised the performance Dindori collector Vikas Mishra from the same stage. Chouhan has announced transfers of government officials for `poor performance' while speaking on stage earlier too in the recent weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch 5G services from Ujjain's Mahakal Lok today
MP: CM Chouhan announces suspension of officials from dais at function
MP Cong chief Kamal Nath targets CM Chouhan, says he has become "foundation stone minister"
'Government has only one goal, development and welfare of people: Chouhan
No assurance given by CM Chouhan to make 'farming profitable' during his tenure: MP govt to Assembly