Left Menu

MP: Chouhan announces transfer of Niwari collector from stage during program

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered transfer of the district collector of Niwari while speaking at a public program.He had received several complaints against the official, Singh said, speaking at a function during the Gadhkundar Mahotsav in Niwari district.The collector of Niwari district Tarun Bhatnagar has not discharged his duties properly and I have received many complaints about him, so I remove transfer the collector with immediate effect, Chouhan said from the stage.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:37 IST
MP: Chouhan announces transfer of Niwari collector from stage during program
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered transfer of the district collector of Niwari while speaking at a public program.

He had received several complaints against the official, Singh said, speaking at a function during the Gadhkundar Mahotsav in Niwari district.

“The collector of Niwari district (Tarun Bhatnagar) has not discharged his duties properly and I have received many complaints about him, so I remove (transfer) the collector with immediate effect,” Chouhan said from the stage. He also ordered the transfer of Niwari tehsildar Sandeep Sharma, saying that several complaints were also received against him. The chief minister, on the other hand, praised the performance Dindori collector Vikas Mishra from the same stage. Chouhan has announced transfers of government officials for `poor performance' while speaking on stage earlier too in the recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022