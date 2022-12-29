Haryana session: Speaker tells ministers to only share verified information in House

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Wednesday asked ministers in the state government to share information only after verifying those and urged them to take ''exemplary action'' if any officer provided the wrong facts.

The Speaker's remark, during Question Hour on the last of the three-day Winter Session, comes after Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma claimed that Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta had provided incorrect information in reply to his question.

Sharma, the MLA for Faridabad NIT, had asked for information on the total number of deaths caused by sewage water, open drains and damaged roads between January 2015 and November 30 this year.

Minister Gupta had said that of the 51 total deaths, three were in Faridabad. In response, Sharma asserted that four deaths had taken place in one incident alone.

The minister then said that he would verify the matter.

Speaker Gupta then intervened and said, ''It means wrong information was being given. It is a matter of concern and I urge all ministers that whatever information they share in the House, they should get it verified and the right information be provided.'' If any officer supplies the wrong information, exemplary action should be taken against them, the Speaker told the ministers.

Naina Chautala, a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) MLA and mother of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, raised a similar issue while speaking on the teachers' shortage at several schools in her Badhra constituency.

At one school in Hansawas Kalan, there is a headmaster but no teachers, she said. Naina questioned Education Minister Kanwar Pal about information he had shared about one school and said it was incorrect.

Speaker Gupta then told the minister, ''If your report is not right then it is a joke with the House.''

