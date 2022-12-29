Condition of PM Modi's mother Hiraben improving, says family

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modis elder brother Somabhai Modi on Thursday said their mother Hirabens condition was gradually improving and she had liquid food in the morning.Hiraben 99 was admitted to the super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre here on Wednesday morning due to some health issues.Her condition is gradually improving.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi on Thursday said their mother Hiraben's condition was gradually improving and she had liquid food in the morning.

Hiraben (99) was admitted to the super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre here on Wednesday morning due to some health issues.

''Her condition is gradually improving. She is much better today, she moved her arms and legs,'' Somabhai Modi told PTI.

''She even asked us, through a sign, to put her in the sitting position and also took liquid food given by the hospital. The decision about her discharge will be taken by doctors after conducting her CT Scan and MRI today,'' he said.

The hospital on Wednesday in a statement said the condition of the prime minister's mother is stable.

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He remained at the hospital for more than an hour.

He had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility situated on the campus of the civil hospital.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lives at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

The prime minister regularly visits Raysan and spends time with her mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

