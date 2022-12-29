Left Menu

Unaided private schools in Maha to get 20 per cent govt grant

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20 per cent grant will be given to unaided private primary, middle and higher secondary schools in Maharashtra, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar told the Legislative Council here on Thursday.

The cabinet has approved the decision and necessary circular would be issued next month, he added, replying to a question by Vikram Kale. Grants were not sanctioned for unaided schools for many years but the government has now decided to give 20 per cent grant to eligible schools and 20 per cent additional grant to the schools which are already getting grant, he said.

A provision of Rs 1,160 crore has been made for this purpose, the minister said.

About 63,000 teaching and non-teaching staff of schools in the state would benefit by the decision, Kesarkar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

