Left Menu

Plan to open more branches across country: MD & CEO of TMB

We have plans to also open many more in the near future..., said managing director and CEO of the bank S Krishnan in a statement.The Tamil Nadu-based bank currently has presence across 16 States and four Union Territories and serves over 5 million customers.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:06 IST
Plan to open more branches across country: MD & CEO of TMB
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd (TMB) has drawn up plans to strengthen itself by opening up additional branches across the country in the near future, said a top official of the bank on Friday.

The over-a-century old bank recently inaugurated its 510 and 511th branches here and in Salem respectively.

''Upon being listed on the stock exchanges, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd is back to enrich our vision in expanding the network pan-India. The bank has opened its 510th and 511th new branches in Tamil Nadu. We have plans to also open many more in the near future...,'' said managing director and CEO of the bank S Krishnan in a statement.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank currently has presence across 16 States and four Union Territories and serves over 5 million customers.

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022