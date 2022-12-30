Govt to launch Digital India Innovation Fund for catalysing deep-tech startups: Chandrasekhar
The government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deeptech startups, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.
The minister made these comments during his address to over 1,000 college students as part of the 'New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities program' at the Catholic Bishop House Campus, Thamarassery, Kerala, an official statement said.
The minister mentioned that PM's vision of New India is one with ample opportunities for every Indian to participate in the development process, with hardwork and skills as the only determinants of success.
