Left Menu

Govt to launch Digital India Innovation Fund for catalysing deep-tech startups: Chandrasekhar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 18:50 IST
Govt to launch Digital India Innovation Fund for catalysing deep-tech startups: Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

The government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deeptech startups, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

The minister made these comments during his address to over 1,000 college students as part of the 'New India for Young India: Techade of Opportunities program' at the Catholic Bishop House Campus, Thamarassery, Kerala, an official statement said.

Chandrasekhar said the government will launch a Digital India Innovation Fund that will support deeptech startups.

The minister mentioned that PM's vision of New India is one with ample opportunities for every Indian to participate in the development process, with hardwork and skills as the only determinants of success.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022