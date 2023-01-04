Left Menu

Germany's telegram era ends with final rush of thousands

Deutsche Post said it was one of the last postal services worldwide that still offered telegram service at all and only domestically in recent years. In recent years, sending a telegram of up to 160 characters in Germany cost at least 12.57 euros 13.31.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 04-01-2023 16:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 16:03 IST
Germany's telegram era ends with final rush of thousands
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

The era of the telegram came to an end in Germany with a final flourish of thousands of the once-popular message service, the country's main postal service, Deutsche Post, said Wednesday.

Deutsche Post said that 3,228 telegrams were dispatched on the final day of service on New Year's Eve. That's in stark contrast to the monthly average of 200 -300 telegrams it had handled in recent years. Deutsche Post said it was one of the last postal services worldwide that still offered telegram service at all and only domestically in recent years. There's been no telegram service for destinations abroad since 2018.

The telegram, a 19th-century invention that has long since widely been considered obsolete, came with a hefty price tag. In recent years, sending a telegram of up to 160 characters in Germany cost at least 12.57 euros ($13.31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023