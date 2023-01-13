AAP protest outside LG's house over veto to teachers' Finland trip

The AAP on Friday staged a protest outside Delhi LG VK Saxena's residence over his alleged objections to the city government's proposal of sending teachers to Finland for training. Party leader Atishi, who led the protest, said Saxena should pass the file of approval immediately. ''LG rejected the file sent by the Delhi government recommending names of government school teachers for a training programme in Finland. These are the same educators who provide good quality education to some of the poorest of students in the city.

''I do not understand why the LG would stop them from attending the training programme,'' Atishi said.

She said the Delhi government takes teachers to Finland and to the USA to help them adopt their practices and use them in the government schools of Delhi. The Senior AAP leader also alleged that the LG's refusal was a sign of his ''hatred'' against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

''We do not have a problem with LG disliking the Chief Minister and our party. But his hatred for us should not turn into hatred for the poor children of Delhi who study in government schools. ''Just because he does not like our politics, doesn't mean he should interfere in our work. We humbly request the LG to accept and pass on this file, allowing the educators to visit Finland for the training programme,'' she said.

On the LG Office claiming that it stopped no such proposal, Atishi said that Saxena must ''show the document and prove it.'' ''If the LG has indeed not stopped this file, then he should show us the document to prove it. That will settle the matter. He can tweet about it and attach the approved file. We will immediately withdraw our protest and go back home,'' she said.

The Raj Niwas had earlier in the day clarified that Lt Governor Saxena has not rejected any proposal for a Delhi government teachers' training programme in Finland and any statement to the contrary is ''misleading and mischievously motivated.'' The LG has only advised the Delhi government to evaluate the proposal in totality and assess the effectiveness of such foreign training programmes undertaken in the past, it said.

