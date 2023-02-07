Left Menu

J-K launches GPS-based teachers' attendance app, to seek student feedback on their performance

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:46 IST
J-K launches GPS-based teachers' attendance app, to seek student feedback on their performance
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday became the first Indian region to introduce GPS-based attendance for teachers and take online feedback from students about their educators' performance, officials said on Tuesday.

The project was rolled out with the launch of two applications by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

''Jammu and Kashmir became the first (region) in the country to take online monthly feedback from students of Class 6 and above about the performance of their teachers and carry out GPS-based attendance on a daily basis,'' a government spokesperson said.

Mehta said these applications would ensure authentic grassroots-level feedback from the ones directly involved in the learning process.

Teachers in the government sector are the best in terms of qualification and training and they just need to focus more on academic activity to ensure improved results, Mehta added.

The system -- SAMIKSHA -- will reflect the true performance of teachers with respect to their classroom inputs and leave no space for subjectivity.

Mehta advised the Education department to make the feedback a benchmark while analysing the teachers' annual performance. The other app -- JK Attendance-SED -- will give a peek into the daily attendance of teachers.

The application will capture their live location and even allow time-specific tracking.

The attendance system will reduce paperwork and save time. It will also eliminate duplicate data entries and improve attendance management in schools, Mehta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Kidney dialysis-related infection rates higher in U.S. minorities -report; Doctor's opioid prescription conviction tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Kidney dialysis-related infection rates higher in U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023