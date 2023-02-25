G20 presidency: W20 inception meet to be held in Aurangabad on Feb 27-28

The W20 (Women 20) inception meeting as part of India's presidency of the G20 forum will take place in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on February 27-28, an official said.

The W20 is an official engagement group under G20 and was established during the Turkish presidency in 2015.

Its primary objective is to ensure gender considerations are mainstreamed into discussions of G20 and get translated into the G20 Leaders' Declaration as policies and commitments that foster gender equality and women's economic empowerment, a release said.

W20 India took over the presidency from W20 Indonesia on December 12 2022. W20, under India's presidency, is focused on actualising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Women-Led Development' to create a world of equality and equity where every woman lives with dignity and gets the opportunity to thrive, transcend and transform their lives and those of others, it said. The goal of W20, 2023 is to ensure continuity of the W20 agenda from the past presidencies while establishing a stronger W20 global and national network through inclusive consultations and actions that will feed into the 'W20 Communique and G20 Leaders' Declaration', the release said.

'' W20, 2023 aims to ensure the W20 communique is representative and comprehensive and will provide solutions to enhance the status of women across the globe. The five priority areas of W20 under India's presidency are Women in Entrepreneurship, Women Leadership at Grassroots, Bridging the Gender Digital Divide, Education & Skill Development and Women & Girls as change makers,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)