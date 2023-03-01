Alumni of Delhi govt schools visit Sisodia's residence, extend support to his family

Left Menu

Alumni of various Delhi government schools on Wednesday visited the residence of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and extended their support to his family.

The alumni also brought letters for Sisodia, who also held education portfolio, mentioning their personal experiences with him and the way he worked, and appealed to his wife Seema Sisodia to get them delivered to him.

Soni, now a first-year college student, said that Sisodia's personal connection with a student studying in Delhi government schools gave them confidence to ''rise above their struggles''.

''There cannot be a replacement for Manish Sisodia. His personal connection with a student of Delhi government schools has given us the confidence to rise above our struggles and dream big. We will stand with him always,'' she said.

Another alumnae Sanjeeda said that the Delhi's education system ''changed their lives''. ''We have gained confidence from the education system of Delhi. Manish Sisodia has changed our lives and we cannot believe that he can do anything wrong,'' she said.

Yogita, who comes from a weaker socio-economic background, said that the students received the ''finest'' educational facilities at Delhi government schools.

''My parents couldn't afford fees of a private school, but I am proud to be an alumnae of a government school. He gave us the finest facilities,'' she said.

Among the alumni were also some young entrepreneurs who received a push from the Business Blaster programme launched by Sisodia.

“We received overwhelming support from the Delhi government, particularly from Manish Sisodia. Many changes were made to the education system of Delhi. We got help with business,'' Ashish, an alumnus, told PTI. The alumni also brought letters for Sisodia with them.

''In the letters, the students mentioned their personal experiences with him and the way he worked to change their lives through education. Along with this, the children wrote to their former education minister that they will always stand with him in every situation,'' the Delhi government said in a statement . ''In the past eight years, as the education minister, Manish Sisodia has impacted the lives of lakhs of children studying in Delhi government schools through various reforms in the education system. These students were a few of them who came forward in support of him and met his family today,'' the statement added.

Delhi ministers Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. Jain is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

