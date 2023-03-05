Kaanchan Azad adjudged best public relations officer of year at 17th Media Excellence Awards

Kaanchan Azad, a senior Delhi government officer, has been adjudged the best public relations officer of the year at the 17th Media Excellence Awards for creating awareness about the electoral process among the youth, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The award ceremony was organised by the Media Federation of India.

''Azad has been awarded for exemplary media coverage and awareness of electoral process among the youth of Delhi,'' said the statement. Chairman of Haryana State Higher Education Council Brij Kishore Kuthiala and Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Sanjay Singh presented the award to Azad.

Azad is currently working as the officer on special duty and spokesperson in the office of the chief electoral officer, Delhi.

He had earlier served as press secretary to then chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

