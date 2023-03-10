IMA Student Case Competition 2023 India Finals Come to a Close

IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) India Private Limited culminated months of an intensive Student Case Competition in a final that saw six teams from India presenting against each other. Indian Institute of Management, Indore came in first place followed by first runners up Christ (Deemed to be University) Bangalore. The competition, announced last year, saw teams from India winning over their peers in the regional championship that included finalist teams shortlisted from 26 entries received from 17 universities in India.

''The talent, dedication, and innovative thinking showcased by the participating teams in this year's competition were truly remarkable,'' said Pranesh Krishnan, Director of Operations at IMA India Private Limited. ''It was inspiring to witness the breadth of knowledge and skills demonstrated by the students as they tackled complex challenges and presented their solutions to our expert panel. We are confident that these young minds will continue to push boundaries and make a positive impact on the world around us. Congratulations to all the teams for their outstanding achievements.'' The winners were selected through a rigorous selection process overseen by a jury of finance and accounting professionals and IMA leaders from around the world. As part of the competition, university students were challenged to demonstrate their analytical skills, strategic foresight, and creativity in teams of three to five members, formulating their cases and in turn, presenting their work to a panel of management accounting experts.

Over the years, IMA has challenged thousands of students from some of the top universities around the world and found a growing appetite among students looking to demonstrate their capabilities to take on big business problems. For its 11th year, IMA invited eligible students from the region to solve a business case titled: ''Kunapipi Gardens: Transfer Pricing in the Service Industry.'' The IMA India Student Case Competition has received major praise by top multinationals in the region such as Gleim CMA Review, Miles Education, Financial Planning Academy, Zell Education, and Hock International who have come forward to support students in their journey, as Title, Platinum, and Gold sponsors respectively. About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) IMA is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

