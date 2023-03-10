IHM PUSA Won the HVS FLAGSHIP Award at the Recently Concluded HVS ANAROCK HOPE 2023

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Institute of Hotel Management, Pusa, New Delhi won the first HVS FLAGSHIP Award at the recently concluded HVS ANAROCK HOPE 2023 summit in Goa. FLAGSHIP or the 'Future Leaders Annual Group Submission Hospitality Industry Project' is a program designed by HVS, where students from a select group of esteemed Hospitality Schools around the world are invited to present their vision and creative expression on trending industry topics. This year, four hospitality schools, including, Institute of Hotel Management, Pusa, New Delhi; Boston University School of Hospitality Administration; Institute of Hotel Management, Aurangabad, and Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Manipal, were invited to participate and present their vision on the topic "Foresight Challenge: The journey of an Upscale Hotel Guest in 2033".

The four presentations were evaluated, and the top two finalists were chosen in the first stage of the evaluation process by a distinguished jury consisting of Prof. A.J. Singh, Founding Director, Hospitality & Tourism Management, Robert C. Vackar, College of Business & Entrepreneurship, University of Texas; Dr. Dimitrios Diamantis, Executive Dean, Les Roches; Prof. Prashant Das, Associate Professor of Finance and Accounting, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad; Mr. Rahul Pandit, CEO, Horizon Industrial Parks Pvt. Ltd. (A Blackstone Group company); and Mr. Dilip Puri, Founder & CEO, Indian School of Hospitality. In the second phase, the HVS ANAROCK HOPE 2023 conclave delegates cast their votes for the best team presentation, and the jury and delegate scores were combined to determine the winner. The winning team - Abhiroop Ray, Nipurn Nirmal, Gurkirat Pal, Ranya Deb, Harshit Bhasin, and their mentor, Ms. Meenakshi Sumbly, HOD (Food Production) and Academic Head – received a cash prize of US$ 7500, along with a citation at the #HASHTAG Awards at HVS ANAROCK HOPE 2023 conclave. For more information, please visit; hopeconference.in

