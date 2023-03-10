Application deadline for second edition of CUET-UG extended till March 30

Left Menu

The exam is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 31.The University Grants Commission UGC in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not based on class 12 marks.The undergraduate UG admission process in universities will be completed by July and the new academic session can begin on August 1.The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the National Testing Agency NTA to cancel the exam at multiple centres.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 20:02 IST
The application deadline for the second edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG has been extended till March 30, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Friday.

The application process was supposed to end on March 12. The exam is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 31.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not based on class 12 marks.

The undergraduate (UG) admission process in universities will be completed by July and the new academic session can begin on August 1.

The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA) to cancel the exam at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them got to know about it after reaching the centres.

