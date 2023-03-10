Left Menu

Rs 31,462.62 cr collected in taxes till Feb of this fiscal: Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot

The Delhi government collected Rs 31,462.62 crore in taxes till February of this financial year, including Rs 26,096.79 crore from GST, according to an official statement.Ahead of presenting the Budget for Delhi, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Trade and Taxes.He reviewed the budget preparations and discussed measures to promote trade in Delhi and analysed the efforts being made to augment revenue from tax collection in the city.In a statement, he said, The Trade and Taxes department plays an important role in the government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 21:34 IST
Rs 31,462.62 cr collected in taxes till Feb of this fiscal: Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@kgahlot)
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government collected Rs 31,462.62 crore in taxes till February of this financial year, including Rs 26,096.79 crore from GST, according to an official statement.

Ahead of presenting the Budget for Delhi, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Trade and Taxes.

He reviewed the budget preparations and discussed measures to promote trade in Delhi and analysed the efforts being made to augment revenue from tax collection in the city.

In a statement, he said, ''The Trade and Taxes department plays an important role in the government. The revenue collections in GST and VAT combined was more than Rs 27,000 crores in 2021-22. This year, we expect remarkable growth in the collection.'' Gahlot rued that in addition to tax detault, evasion is a big problem for any state. ''Under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the government wants to have a transparent system and is continuously working on identifying defaulters. Regular meetings with the market and trade associations are happening through outreach camps to reduce such problems,'' he said.

Till February 2023, a total of Rs 31,462.62 crores in taxes were collected, including Rs 26,096.79 crore from GST and Rs 5,365.83 crore from VAT. Tax collected from petroleum products in 2022-2023 was Rs 4,169.18 crore whereas in 2021-2022, it was Rs 3739.41 crores. In order to augment revenue from taxes, the Delhi government identifies and takes regular action against tax defaulters, according to an official statement.

The government also does mandatory field verification of suspicious taxpayers and initiates necessary action as per the DGST Act, 2017, it said. ''Meetings with market and trade associations through outreach camps are organized regularly to sensitise them about the latest notifications, circulars, amended provisions of DGST, the benefits of tax-paying and the repercussions of tax evasion. Their grievances are also addressed during these outreach camps,'' the statement said.

Delhi is the third state in the country to implement the Document Identification Number (DIN) in the indirect tax administration. The department informed the minister that they are collating all data of pending recovery cases since 2005. They are also sending SMSes to the taxpayers as a reminder to deposit the tax. At the zonal level, the department is regularly monitoring the disposal of recovery cases. It is also in the process of developing Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for effective action on defaulters. Once implemented, it will prevent revenue leakages and hence augment revenue collection. It will also increase return-filing compliance and ensure action on the tax defaulters. The primary objective of KPI is to provide various data on one platform to enhance tax-collection efficiency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023