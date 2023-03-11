Left Menu

Must perform duty with honesty, dedication: Haryana CM Khattar to newly recruited HCS officers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 17:44 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged the newly recruited Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers of the state to perform their duty with honesty and dedication.

A total of 48 new HCS officers have been recruited recently, out of which 19 are women, according to an official statement.

Khattar said that the IAS and HCS officers are an important part of policy-making and they should work keeping in mind the priorities of the state government.

Extending good wishes to the batch of HCS officers, the chief minister apprised them of the challenges and said that the way they have been selected with complete transparency, they should perform their duty with honesty and full dedication. He said that Haryana is making progress in every field and the officers also have an important role in this.

Additional Principal Secretary to Haryana Chief Minister Amit Agrawal said that all the officers should understand every subject thoroughly during their training to avoid any difficulty in future while working in the field, the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

