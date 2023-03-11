Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba join protest in Jammu against hiring of APTECH to conduct recruitment exams

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:32 IST
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba join protest in Jammu against hiring of APTECH to conduct recruitment exams
  • Country:
  • India

NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday joined a candlelight vigil by youths here against the hiring of a previously blacklisted company by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to conduct computer-based written tests.

The former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir separately joined the protest in Kachi Chawni area in the evening.

Jobseekers have been protesting for the last three days against the JKSSB's decision to hire APTECH Limited, which was blacklisted in 2019, to conduct computer-based tests (CBTs) to fill vacant posts in various government departments.

According to the JKSSB, the company was hired as per the guidelines of the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Centre as it completed the three-year blacklisting period in May last year.

Abdullah was the first to join the protest and Mehbooba joined minutes later.

''Jammu and Kashmir is faced with the highest unemployment rate. First, there are no jobs for the youth and when recruitment takes place, it is cancelled due to unearthing of scams,'' Mehbooba told reporters.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief condemned the recent lathi charge on the protesting youths in Jammu and said, ''The government should immediately accept their demand and cancel the contract with APTECH.'' ''The administration should hire an agency which has a transparent track record and it should stop playing with the future of our youth,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia; Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023