Left Menu

3 held for assualting doctor at hospital in Faridabad

Since the doctor was attending to another person and could not immediately treat the new patient, he was allegedly beaten up by Vineet Kumar, Akshay Khatri and Sachin Panghal, a police official said, adding the accused then fled.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 12-03-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 21:20 IST
3 held for assualting doctor at hospital in Faridabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested three attendants of a patient for allegedly assaulting a doctor on duty in the emergency ward of the Badshah Khan civil hospital here in the early hours on Sunday, officials said.

According to a complaint lodged by Dr Ram Niwas, the incident occurred at 3 am when the patient was rushed in to the emergency ward with head injuries, they said. Since the doctor was attending to another person and could not immediately treat the new patient, he was allegedly beaten up by Vineet Kumar, Akshay Khatri and Sachin Panghal, a police official said, adding the accused then fled. An FIR was registered at SGM Nagar police station and the three accused were arrested after identifying them with the help of CCTV footage, a police spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023