Left Menu

El Salvador Congress extends year-long anti-gang crackdown

The emergency powers temporarily allow arrests without warrants, government access to private communications and detentions without the right to a lawyer. It has been extended every month since last March, after a streak of murders blamed on gangs shook the country.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 20:02 IST
El Salvador Congress extends year-long anti-gang crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • El Salvador

El Salvador's Congress passed yet another extension suspending some constitutional rights in the Central American country's year-long fight against gangs late Wednesday. The emergency powers temporarily allow arrests without warrants, government access to private communications and detentions without the right to a lawyer.

It has been extended every month since last March, after a streak of murders blamed on gangs shook the country. The state of emergency, which has seen over 65,000 alleged gang members captured, is widely popular among Salvadorans but has been criticized by human rights groups alleging arbitrary arrests, torture and deaths of prisoners in custody.

"We ask that this regime be extended for more time," police director Mauricio Arriaza told reporters. "We need to keep fighting criminal groups, we need to give assurance to Salvadoran families, for their lives and their property." Since the measure was enacted, extortion cases have dramatically dropped, and El Salvador has gone 215 days without a murder reported, according to the government.

El Salvador has the highest incarceration rate in the world. Last month, it opened a 40,000-person prison to relieve overpopulation as the crackdown is expected to continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023