BJP organises protest against corruption cases

The BJP West Bengal unit Thursday organized a protest rally near Sealdah station here against graft cases in the state and demanded immediate arrest of TMC leaders involved in them.

Carrying posters and placards, the BJP activists led by the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari shouted slogans against the ruling TMC and demanded that the central agencies such as CBI and ED speed up their probe into it.

“Everybody knows that all the corruption cases in West Bengal are linked to the TMC leadership. The central agencies must take note of it. Those who have looted public money and have taken lakhs of rupees as bribes from youths in lieu of jobs should be arrested and put behind bars,” Adhikari said while addressing the protest programme.

The central agencies have arrested several TMC leaders and ministers for their alleged involvement in various scams like cattle snuggling and recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government-run and aided schools. Reacting to BJP's protest programme, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded that Adhikari first come out clean on corruption charges against him and his family members. “The CBI and ED should first probe his (Adhikari's) family members,” he said.

