Assamese paper of Class 10 board exam leaked as well: Himanta

Days after the general science question paper leak of the Class 10 state board exam, the Assamese paper has also been leaked, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday evening. Sarma has advised the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) to cancel the exam and reschedule it.

''It has been brought to my notice that the arrested accused centre in-charge of Luhit Khabalu HS School has, during interrogation, confessed of leaking Assamese paper as well.

''In view of this, I have advised SEBA to reschedule Assamese exam also,'' Sarma said in a tweet.

The examination for the Modern Indian Language (MIL), which is Assamese, was scheduled for March 18.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said the examinations for the Assamese paper as well as other MIL subjects stand cancelled.

''SEBA has informed me that as advised by HCM @CMOfficeAssam, the exam of all MIL subjects, including English (IL) of HSLC scheduled for 18 March, will be rescheduled. The new date will be announced tomorrow,'' he tweeted.

In Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, students study English (in lieu) instead of MIL Assamese.

The general science question paper of the Class 10 matriculation exam was leaked on Sunday night, and the exam scheduled on Monday was cancelled thereafter.

According to a SEBA notification, the examination for the subject will now be held on March 30. Earlier in the day, Sarma had conceded in the assembly that the general science question paper leak episode was a ''failure'' of his government.

''I am sad to inform that one school's centre in-charge and three other teachers are the main culprits.

''The matric paper leak should not have happened. It shows our failure. I accept my failure,'' Sarma told the House.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)